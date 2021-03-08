CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 4-5)
Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry B. Bogard, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Haley Marie Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, court order return
Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 33, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Timothy Scheppers, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert G. Dailey, 44, Depauw, warrant (felony)
Debbie S. Osman, 57, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald Wayne Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED (March 4-5)
Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol
Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Summer Dawn Hershey, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 4-5)
Brandon J. Rupe, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Erica C. Snider, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Dustin L. Hampton, 45, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Amber N. Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED (March 4-5)
Amy M. Gadansky, 49, Louisville, warrant
Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, driving while suspended (with prior)
CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 6-7)
Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nicholas Ephram Hines, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kevin Eugene Noel, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
James Edward Lewis, 36, Norfolk, VA, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Andrew Montgomery Jr., 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Christopher Allen Arnold, 34, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall
Dylan Patrick Ostrum, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Eric Dwayne Walker, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall, warrant (felony)
Patrick Gary McDonald, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Anthony Jordan Scott, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Clayton Travis Chitwood, 30, Goshen, battery with bodily injury to other person, intimidation
David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kasey Marie Surface, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lauren Rae Freeze, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa G. Tesch, 49, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Donavaun Smith, 23, Louisville, residential entry (breaking and entering), domestic battery, criminal mischief
Christopher Luke Evans, 34, Jeffersonville, theft (pocket picking), public intoxication by alcohol, invasion of privacy
Daron Emanuel Robinson, 35, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Tiffany Nicole Sampson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jacob A. Watts, 27, Georgetown, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, embezzlement
Kevin William Kugler, 27, Capac, MI, warrant (felony)
Frank Allen Vest Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED (March 6-7)
Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Edward Elkins, 59, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Jack Mills, 19, LaGrange, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol
Brian A. Rios, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Calvin E. Hoke III, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, sex offender (fail to possess ID)
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Obed Madrigal, 23, Mexico, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Eduin Eduardo Reyes Chavarria, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Chaver Zavala Nery, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Elvin N. Torres, 43, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Mark A. Kape, 55, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Keynyarda Finley, 45, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 6-7)
Aaron A. Cahill, 39, DePauw, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County
Devan W. Hinton Gilley, 29, Louisville, warrant, hold for Washington County
Tyler S. Ferrell, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Amanda A. Bradshaw, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James A. Rakes, 57, Palmyra, warrant (violation of home detention)
Todd Y. Adams, 50, no address listed, warrant
Timothy W. Smith, 54, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hold for Clark County
James G. Kean Jr., 55, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Oksana L. Radcliff, 26, Louisville, battery, invasion of privacy
Michael L. Mann, 42, no address listed, warrant
Lloyd Baynes, 30, Moscow, OH, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Brown County, OH
Denise D. Farnsley, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Johnny L. Dent, 36, Pekin, warrant
Michael E. Bobo, 49, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia
William D. Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Justin A. Tyler, 31, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct
Abigail M. Kaelin, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Mickey A. Lovett, 28, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED (March 6-7)
Robert E. Haynes, 51, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Jay E. Duncan, 21, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Charlotte M. Riley, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles E. Mayfield, 60, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Shannon L. Wilkerson, 40, New Albany, public intoxication
