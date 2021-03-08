CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 4-5)

Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry B. Bogard, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Haley Marie Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, court order return

Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 33, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Timothy Scheppers, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert G. Dailey, 44, Depauw, warrant (felony)

Debbie S. Osman, 57, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald Wayne Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED (March 4-5)

Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol

Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Summer Dawn Hershey, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 4-5)

Brandon J. Rupe, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Erica C. Snider, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Dustin L. Hampton, 45, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Amber N. Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED (March 4-5)

Amy M. Gadansky, 49, Louisville, warrant

Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, driving while suspended (with prior)

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 6-7) 

Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nicholas Ephram Hines, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kevin Eugene Noel, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

James Edward Lewis, 36, Norfolk, VA, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Andrew Montgomery Jr., 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Christopher Allen Arnold, 34, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall

Dylan Patrick Ostrum, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Eric Dwayne Walker, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall, warrant (felony)

Patrick Gary McDonald, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Anthony Jordan Scott, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Clayton Travis Chitwood, 30, Goshen, battery with bodily injury to other person, intimidation

David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kasey Marie Surface, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lauren Rae Freeze, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa G. Tesch, 49, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Donavaun Smith, 23, Louisville, residential entry (breaking and entering), domestic battery, criminal mischief

Christopher Luke Evans, 34, Jeffersonville, theft (pocket picking), public intoxication by alcohol, invasion of privacy

Daron Emanuel Robinson, 35, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Tiffany Nicole Sampson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jacob A. Watts, 27, Georgetown, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, embezzlement

Kevin William Kugler, 27, Capac, MI, warrant (felony)

Frank Allen Vest Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED (March 6-7)

Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Edward Elkins, 59, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Jack Mills, 19, LaGrange, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol

Brian A. Rios, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Calvin E. Hoke III, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, sex offender (fail to possess ID)

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Obed Madrigal, 23, Mexico, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Eduin Eduardo Reyes Chavarria, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Chaver Zavala Nery, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Elvin N. Torres, 43, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Mark A. Kape, 55, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Keynyarda Finley, 45, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 6-7)

Aaron A. Cahill, 39, DePauw, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County

Devan W. Hinton Gilley, 29, Louisville, warrant, hold for Washington County

Tyler S. Ferrell, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Amanda A. Bradshaw, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James A. Rakes, 57, Palmyra, warrant (violation of home detention)

Todd Y. Adams, 50, no address listed, warrant

Timothy W. Smith, 54, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hold for Clark County

James G. Kean Jr., 55, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Oksana L. Radcliff, 26, Louisville, battery, invasion of privacy

Michael L. Mann, 42, no address listed, warrant

Lloyd Baynes, 30, Moscow, OH, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Brown County, OH

Denise D. Farnsley, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Johnny L. Dent, 36, Pekin, warrant

Michael E. Bobo, 49, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia

William D. Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Justin A. Tyler, 31, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct

Abigail M. Kaelin, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Mickey A. Lovett, 28, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED (March 6-7)

Robert E. Haynes, 51, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Jay E. Duncan, 21, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Charlotte M. Riley, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles E. Mayfield, 60, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Shannon L. Wilkerson, 40, New Albany, public intoxication

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you