BOOKED-IN

Keith Allen Williams Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), theft (firearm), carry handgun without license on school bus, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric L. Bates, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Ty Andrew Hicks, 23, Crestwood, KY, invasion of privacy

Robdarius C. Williams, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Tiffany L. Chapman, 37, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Maurice Ramone Whitten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Danielle Di Martino, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Aaron William Vetter, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

William W. Blanton, 71, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Lane Ater, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Pamela L. Lee, 40, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Ashlie R. Gullatt, 38, Salem, warrant

David K. Dickson, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeffrey K. Marsh, 25, New Albany, warrant

Richard V. Lucian, 38, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Jaclyn R. Marshall, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

Lamont C. Sumerlin, 19, no address listed, theft, resisting law enforcement, false identification

RELEASED

Breanna P. Reed, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

