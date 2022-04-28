BOOKED-IN
Keith Allen Williams Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), theft (firearm), carry handgun without license on school bus, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric L. Bates, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Ty Andrew Hicks, 23, Crestwood, KY, invasion of privacy
Robdarius C. Williams, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Tiffany L. Chapman, 37, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Maurice Ramone Whitten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Danielle Di Martino, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Aaron William Vetter, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
William W. Blanton, 71, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Lane Ater, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Pamela L. Lee, 40, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Ashlie R. Gullatt, 38, Salem, warrant
David K. Dickson, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeffrey K. Marsh, 25, New Albany, warrant
Richard V. Lucian, 38, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Jaclyn R. Marshall, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
Lamont C. Sumerlin, 19, no address listed, theft, resisting law enforcement, false identification
RELEASED
Breanna P. Reed, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
