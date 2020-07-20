BOOKED-IN
Hunter David Huddleson, 23, Charlestown, possession of syringe
Jimmy Keys Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Eric James Brock, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Michael Jason Minton, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, escape from detention, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of firearm
Joseph Kruger, 42, Champaign, IL, court order return
Jacob Ray Yoder, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 51, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)
Madison Brooke Gowen, 23, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement
Edwane Antonio Lagantta, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, dealing narcotic (enhancing circumstances), possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license, deal schedule IV controlled substance
Jeremy D. Price, 32, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (felony)
Johnie Paul Odle, 39, Sellersburg, battery, no injury
Jeremy Dowe McQuirt, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kevin DaQuan Kennebrew, 25, Louisville, resisting law enforcement (run from officer), theft of motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)
Mason James Mettling, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Cornelius Kennard Horne, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Troy Branham Avery, 25, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessica Lynn Dry, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Eric Scott Hodge, 33, Austin, theft, criminal trespass
Lawrence Campbell, 45, Austin, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sean E. Brockunier, 31, Montgomery, IL, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief
Jessica Lynn Bowen, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Andrew T. DeHart, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, sex offender registration violation
Nicholas D. Chism, 33, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Craig Lamonte Davey, 50, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories
Lacari D. Edmonson, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert L. Kremer Jr., 66, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Lamar Montreay Young, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Raymond Carr, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
William Garner Cook, 67, Floyds Knobs, stalking, invasion of privacy
Michael A. Boni, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Chase E. Lavallee, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
BOOKED-IN
Devon D. Davis, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Rhonda L. Baker, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Rebecca R. Szepesi, 38, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Ronald L. Wooten, 51, New Albany, warrant
Angela K. Caulk, 49, no address listed, warrant (violation of day reporting)
RELEASED
Steven W. Overton, 40, New Salisbury, possession of paraphernalia
Paul S. Daniel, 30, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Brandon T. Frazier, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Joel M. Hop, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Joseph C. Allen, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
