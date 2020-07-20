BOOKED-IN

Hunter David Huddleson, 23, Charlestown, possession of syringe

Jimmy Keys Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Eric James Brock, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Michael Jason Minton, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, escape from detention, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of firearm

Joseph Kruger, 42, Champaign, IL, court order return

Jacob Ray Yoder, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 51, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)

Madison Brooke Gowen, 23, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement

Edwane Antonio Lagantta, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, dealing narcotic (enhancing circumstances), possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license, deal schedule IV controlled substance

Jeremy D. Price, 32, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (felony)

Johnie Paul Odle, 39, Sellersburg, battery, no injury

Jeremy Dowe McQuirt, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kevin DaQuan Kennebrew, 25, Louisville, resisting law enforcement (run from officer), theft of motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)

Mason James Mettling, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Cornelius Kennard Horne, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Troy Branham Avery, 25, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jessica Lynn Dry, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Eric Scott Hodge, 33, Austin, theft, criminal trespass

Lawrence Campbell, 45, Austin, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sean E. Brockunier, 31, Montgomery, IL, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief

Jessica Lynn Bowen, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Andrew T. DeHart, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, sex offender registration violation

Nicholas D. Chism, 33, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Craig Lamonte Davey, 50, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories

Lacari D. Edmonson, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert L. Kremer Jr., 66, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Lamar Montreay Young, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Raymond Carr, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

William Garner Cook, 67, Floyds Knobs, stalking, invasion of privacy

Michael A. Boni, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Chase E. Lavallee, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Devon D. Davis, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Rhonda L. Baker, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Rebecca R. Szepesi, 38, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Ronald L. Wooten, 51, New Albany, warrant

Angela K. Caulk, 49, no address listed, warrant (violation of day reporting)

RELEASED

Steven W. Overton, 40, New Salisbury, possession of paraphernalia

Paul S. Daniel, 30, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Brandon T. Frazier, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Joel M. Hop, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Joseph C. Allen, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

