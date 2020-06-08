BOOKED-IN
William Bruce Rose, 33, Cleveland, OH, hold for U. S. Marshall
Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ronald Hookumchand, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Dylan Michiel Lester, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
Bruce H. Thompson, 42, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, refusing to leave property
Joseph Eric Olson, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 32, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Robert Thomas Acosta, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, neglect of dependent
Brian M. Fess, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated
Jose Andres Hernandez, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Phillip D. Parish, 54, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated
Skitoria Monee Wright, 26, Louisville, burglary, criminal recklessness
Clara Christine Fox, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Yupeng Lu, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, intimidation, criminal trespass prior to conviction for same property
RELEASED
Ta’Neasha L. Chappell, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant, criminal recklessness
BOOKED-IN
Daniel A. Deaton, 36, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Isaac D. Ellis, 18, New Albany, warrant
Jordan L. Cotton, 21, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro
Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany N. Doty, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Ariel J. Bradshaw, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Brian T. Sharp, 51, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, intimidation
Joshua T. Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Derrick B. Allison, 43, New Albany, warrant
Brooklynn S. Cole, 23, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated (with juvenile), operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph R. Johnson, 39, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery
RELEASED
Shenae L. Terry, 38, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Terry L. Darroll, 44, New Albany, warrant
