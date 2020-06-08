BOOKED-IN

William Bruce Rose, 33, Cleveland, OH, hold for U. S. Marshall

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ronald Hookumchand, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Dylan Michiel Lester, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery

Bruce H. Thompson, 42, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, refusing to leave property

Joseph Eric Olson, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 32, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Robert Thomas Acosta, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, neglect of dependent

Brian M. Fess, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated

Jose Andres Hernandez, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Phillip D. Parish, 54, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated

Skitoria Monee Wright, 26, Louisville, burglary, criminal recklessness

Clara Christine Fox, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Yupeng Lu, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, intimidation, criminal trespass prior to conviction for same property

RELEASED

Ta’Neasha L. Chappell, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant, criminal recklessness

BOOKED-IN

Daniel A. Deaton, 36, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Isaac D. Ellis, 18, New Albany, warrant

Jordan L. Cotton, 21, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro

Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany N. Doty, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Ariel J. Bradshaw, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Brian T. Sharp, 51, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, intimidation

Joshua T. Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Derrick B. Allison, 43, New Albany, warrant

Brooklynn S. Cole, 23, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated (with juvenile), operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers

Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph R. Johnson, 39, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery

RELEASED

Shenae L. Terry, 38, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Terry L. Darroll, 44, New Albany, warrant

