BOOKED-IN

Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), false identity statement

Robert Douglas Upton, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, warrant (felony)

Aaron George Trammell, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Martin Barrientes, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joyrin Bumpous, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 28, New Albany, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dalton K. Patterson, 28, Louisville, criminal recklessness with weapon

Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tramaine D. Warren, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)

Delon Austin Blake Griffey, 24, Louisville, carry handgun without license

John Deshawn Campbell, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Scott McRae, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Carlos Alberto Alacantaro, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Todd Franklin Napier, 40, Underwood, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adam Levi White, 35, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Dale Alan Brown, 57, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeremy P. Cooper, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery, criminal confinement

Shane Bailey Rakes, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Dale Early, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction

Hunter Ray Twist, 20, Charlestown, domestic battery

Bryan Scott Walsh, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Evan Joseph Strom, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Amy J. Ling, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Morgan Leah Ramsy, 28, Corydon, warrant (felony), motor vehicle theft, operator never licensed

Michael D. Gates, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Mickey Andrew Lovett J., 28, New Albany, carry handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

BOOKED-IN

Brandon K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole), (failure to appear)

Mark D. Scott, 30, New Albany, warrant

James C. Proffit, 53, Underwood, warrant

Rickie L. Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Dale A. Brown, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua R. Fisher, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Nina F. O’Neal, 33, Georgetown, residential entry, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia

Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

John W. Salesman Jr., 44, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Tommy A. Pruitt, 31, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Alexis M. Sage, 21, New Albany, warrant

Destiny D. Hill, 22, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, operating without a license

Joseph L. Gaudio, 63, Rapid City, SD, public intoxication

Ally R. Willis, 19, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Justin W. Ramsey, 32, Corydon, warrant (court order appearance)

Timothy J. James, 30, New Albany, warrant (court order appearance)

Timothy R. Beanblossom, 56, New Albany, disorderly conduct

