BOOKED-IN
Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), false identity statement
Robert Douglas Upton, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, warrant (felony)
Aaron George Trammell, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Martin Barrientes, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joyrin Bumpous, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 28, New Albany, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dalton K. Patterson, 28, Louisville, criminal recklessness with weapon
Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tramaine D. Warren, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)
Delon Austin Blake Griffey, 24, Louisville, carry handgun without license
John Deshawn Campbell, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Scott McRae, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Carlos Alberto Alacantaro, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Todd Franklin Napier, 40, Underwood, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adam Levi White, 35, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Dale Alan Brown, 57, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeremy P. Cooper, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery, criminal confinement
Shane Bailey Rakes, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Dale Early, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction
Hunter Ray Twist, 20, Charlestown, domestic battery
Bryan Scott Walsh, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Evan Joseph Strom, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Amy J. Ling, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Morgan Leah Ramsy, 28, Corydon, warrant (felony), motor vehicle theft, operator never licensed
Michael D. Gates, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
BOOKED-IN
Brandon K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole), (failure to appear)
Mark D. Scott, 30, New Albany, warrant
James C. Proffit, 53, Underwood, warrant
Rickie L. Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Dale A. Brown, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua R. Fisher, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Nina F. O’Neal, 33, Georgetown, residential entry, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia
Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
John W. Salesman Jr., 44, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Tommy A. Pruitt, 31, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Alexis M. Sage, 21, New Albany, warrant
Destiny D. Hill, 22, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, operating without a license
Joseph L. Gaudio, 63, Rapid City, SD, public intoxication
Ally R. Willis, 19, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Justin W. Ramsey, 32, Corydon, warrant (court order appearance)
Timothy J. James, 30, New Albany, warrant (court order appearance)
Timothy R. Beanblossom, 56, New Albany, disorderly conduct
