BOOKED-IN

Michael Edward Bobo, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Alan Goodwin, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Matthew A. Bertram, 39, North Vernon, hold for US Marshall

Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 19, New Albany, warrant (felony)

John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gary Keith Donaldson, 47, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle parts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of community corrections)

Jude T. Thompson, 55, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Timmy L. McDowell, 38, English, warrant (violation of parole)

David W. Clemons, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, public intoxication

Eric W. Prior, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Floyds Knobs, dealing in methamphetamine

Zachery A. Kane, 42, Corydon, warrant

Thad M. Wynn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tyler L. Simmons, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, operating as a habitual traffic violator

Nina F. O’Neal, 33, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Jenzelle L. Sharp, 22, Borden, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving license

