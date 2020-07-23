BOOKED-IN
Michael Edward Bobo, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Alan Goodwin, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Matthew A. Bertram, 39, North Vernon, hold for US Marshall
Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 19, New Albany, warrant (felony)
John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary Keith Donaldson, 47, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle parts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of community corrections)
Jude T. Thompson, 55, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Timmy L. McDowell, 38, English, warrant (violation of parole)
David W. Clemons, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, public intoxication
Eric W. Prior, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Floyds Knobs, dealing in methamphetamine
Zachery A. Kane, 42, Corydon, warrant
Thad M. Wynn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Tyler L. Simmons, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, operating as a habitual traffic violator
Nina F. O’Neal, 33, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Jenzelle L. Sharp, 22, Borden, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving license
