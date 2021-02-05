CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shannon Marie McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, court order return
Joshua D. Kirk, 28, Louisville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, strangulation, disorderly conduct
David Michael Klein, 29, Clarksville, court order return
Marsha Ann Gunter, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gilbert Ray Miller Jr., 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Todd Skaggs, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Billy Michael Middleton, 22, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with weapon
Devin Alexander, 19, Fort Wayne, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Terry Beamus, 43, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Chelsey A. Holthouser, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Hailly Leona Williams, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Antoine Jerrod Cole, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kimberly Kay Logsdon, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lamont McCombs White, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christian J. Morales, 24, Buckeye, AZ, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with reporting of crime
Bradley Richard Edwards, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Robin M. Jones, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Walter Bolin II, 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
John S. Robinson, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia
Beth Anne Nagle, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, warrant
Nolan L. Neumann, 24, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic
RELEASED
Jeffery A. Thomas, 53, New Albany, warrant
