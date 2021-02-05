CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shannon Marie McQuirt, 30, Clarksville, court order return

Joshua D. Kirk, 28, Louisville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, strangulation, disorderly conduct

David Michael Klein, 29, Clarksville, court order return

Marsha Ann Gunter, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gilbert Ray Miller Jr., 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Todd Skaggs, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Billy Michael Middleton, 22, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with weapon

Devin Alexander, 19, Fort Wayne, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Terry Beamus, 43, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Chelsey A. Holthouser, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Hailly Leona Williams, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Antoine Jerrod Cole, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kimberly Kay Logsdon, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lamont McCombs White, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christian J. Morales, 24, Buckeye, AZ, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with reporting of crime

Bradley Richard Edwards, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Robin M. Jones, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Walter Bolin II, 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

John S. Robinson, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia

Beth Anne Nagle, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, warrant

Nolan L. Neumann, 24, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic

RELEASED

Jeffery A. Thomas, 53, New Albany, warrant

