Brandon Jamar Snowden, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Christopher Alan Gilland, 36, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Brandon Michael Moore, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return, warrant (felony)

Heather Dawn Richey, 35, Deputy, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Scott Rhoads, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Allen Jacobs, 45, Penbroke Pines, FL, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Andrew Mark Whitten, 45, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement

Patrice Lamont Payton, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keith Aaron Douse, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gary Blackburn Jr., 35, Clarksville, TN, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 36, Otisco, driving while intoxicated

Gilbert Ray Mills Jr., 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Louisville, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property

Candice Marie Eaks, 40, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Dylan M. Lester, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy, no contact order penalty

Hailey S. Pierce, 19, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)

Devon J. Powell, 31, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Amanda M. Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Michael J. Thompson, 38, Georgetown, burglary, residential entry

Ricky L. Wiseman, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas D. Metcalf, 52, Nabb, possession of methamphetamine

Matthew L. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Jerry D. Casey, 40, Hanover, warrant (failure to appear)

