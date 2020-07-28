BOOKED-IN
Brandon Jamar Snowden, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Christopher Alan Gilland, 36, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Brandon Michael Moore, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return, warrant (felony)
Heather Dawn Richey, 35, Deputy, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Scott Rhoads, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Allen Jacobs, 45, Penbroke Pines, FL, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Andrew Mark Whitten, 45, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement
Patrice Lamont Payton, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keith Aaron Douse, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gary Blackburn Jr., 35, Clarksville, TN, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 36, Otisco, driving while intoxicated
Gilbert Ray Mills Jr., 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Louisville, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property
Candice Marie Eaks, 40, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs (schedule I or II drug), possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Dylan M. Lester, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy, no contact order penalty
Hailey S. Pierce, 19, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)
Devon J. Powell, 31, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Amanda M. Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Michael J. Thompson, 38, Georgetown, burglary, residential entry
Ricky L. Wiseman, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Thomas D. Metcalf, 52, Nabb, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Matthew L. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Jerry D. Casey, 40, Hanover, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.