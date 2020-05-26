BOOKED-IN

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Miranda Leigh Coomer, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in a substance (representing to be a controlled substance), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ashley Mullins, 30, New Albany, battery, criminal mischief

James Edward Bowman, 31, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Darren Joseph Bolin, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), embezzlement, misappropriation of money

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jason D. Brownlee, 36, Sellersburg, warrant

Brian Lee Carruthers, 43, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Jacob A. Chapman, 22, Memphis, warrant

Alex Douglas Saxon, 23, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated

Phillip D. Ashby 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)

William Gene Thompson, 47, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Anthony Scott Hazel, 32, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Keith Andrew Kenny, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Corey Lee Ray, 28, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Christopher Scott Carter, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Carey L. Walker, 42, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule i or II drug, possession of syringe, possession of a schedule substance, schedule I-IV,possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

RELEASED

NONE

BOOKED-IN

Gabriel S. Poe, 32, New Albany, warrant

Clyde H. Trew, 55, Corydon, habitual traffic violator for life

Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, possession of marijuana

Robert K. Woolsey, 40, Lanesville, possession of a firearm by felon

Tonya M. Woolsey, 39, Lanesville, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a license (felon)

Michael A. Gammons, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis M. Waterbury, 25, Borden possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Billy J. Asher, 35, possession of a syringe

Robert B. Flach 27, Georgetown, domestic battery with bodily injury, interfering with reporting of a crime

John W. Smith III, 53, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Sara E. Rivera Posadas, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, battery on law enforcement

Jeremy C. Summers, 37, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated, possession of a firearm without a license

Michael J. Mann, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest

Joshua L. Nash, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jaquan J. McCallum, 38, New Albany, stalking, residential entry, public intoxication

RELEASED

Jane M. Sterrett, 30, Champaign, IL., driving while intoxicated with prior

Brandon L. Gee, 35, Lexington, visiting a common nuisance

