Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Miranda Leigh Coomer, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in a substance (representing to be a controlled substance), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ashley Mullins, 30, New Albany, battery, criminal mischief
James Edward Bowman, 31, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Darren Joseph Bolin, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), embezzlement, misappropriation of money
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Martin Barrientes, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jason D. Brownlee, 36, Sellersburg, warrant
Brian Lee Carruthers, 43, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Jacob A. Chapman, 22, Memphis, warrant
Alex Douglas Saxon, 23, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated
Phillip D. Ashby 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)
William Gene Thompson, 47, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Anthony Scott Hazel, 32, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Keith Andrew Kenny, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Corey Lee Ray, 28, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Christopher Scott Carter, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carey L. Walker, 42, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule i or II drug, possession of syringe, possession of a schedule substance, schedule I-IV,possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Gabriel S. Poe, 32, New Albany, warrant
Clyde H. Trew, 55, Corydon, habitual traffic violator for life
Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, possession of marijuana
Robert K. Woolsey, 40, Lanesville, possession of a firearm by felon
Tonya M. Woolsey, 39, Lanesville, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a license (felon)
Michael A. Gammons, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis M. Waterbury, 25, Borden possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Billy J. Asher, 35, possession of a syringe
Robert B. Flach 27, Georgetown, domestic battery with bodily injury, interfering with reporting of a crime
John W. Smith III, 53, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Sara E. Rivera Posadas, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, battery on law enforcement
Jeremy C. Summers, 37, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated, possession of a firearm without a license
Michael J. Mann, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest
Joshua L. Nash, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jaquan J. McCallum, 38, New Albany, stalking, residential entry, public intoxication
Jane M. Sterrett, 30, Champaign, IL., driving while intoxicated with prior
Brandon L. Gee, 35, Lexington, visiting a common nuisance
