BOOKED-IN
Bobby Lee Violette, 53, Bowling Green, KY, 53, driving while intoxicated
Candice Faith Block, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass
Roberto Cerano-Hernandez, 19, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed
Samantha Cozart, 25, Lexington, driving while intoxicated
Terrance Clarke, 33, Athens, GA., hold for U.S. Marshall
Kayla Marie Jones, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Naryha Davis, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jarrick P. Garr, 31, Louisville, domestic battery, strangulation, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremiah Brady Robison, 37, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, intimidation to police officer or occupational professional
Keena R. Rowe-Watts, 36, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Karl Peter Anderson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Nicholas G. Brading, 37, New Albany, warrant
Aaron A. Cahill, 40, DePauw, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric R. Keith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None