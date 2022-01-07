BOOKED-IN

Bobby Lee Violette, 53, Bowling Green, KY, 53, driving while intoxicated

Candice Faith Block, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass

Roberto Cerano-Hernandez, 19, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed

Samantha Cozart, 25, Lexington, driving while intoxicated

Terrance Clarke, 33, Athens, GA., hold for U.S. Marshall

Kayla Marie Jones, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Naryha Davis, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jarrick P. Garr, 31, Louisville, domestic battery, strangulation, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremiah Brady Robison, 37, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, intimidation to police officer or occupational professional

Keena R. Rowe-Watts, 36, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Karl Peter Anderson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nicholas G. Brading, 37, New Albany, warrant

Aaron A. Cahill, 40, DePauw, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric R. Keith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

