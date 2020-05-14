CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Duane Courtney, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Rachel Elizabeth Nevins, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Anthony Lee Self, 45, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), manufacturing paraphernalia

RELEASED

Robert Weseley Landram, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan L. Feliciano, 30, New Albany, domestic battery

Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Gabriel S. Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephen P. Mantenuto, 35, Laconia, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan L. Tash, 30, Georgetown, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Savanna M. Senn, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Judy A. Keown, 56, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, disorderly conduct

