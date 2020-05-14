CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Duane Courtney, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Rachel Elizabeth Nevins, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Anthony Lee Self, 45, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), manufacturing paraphernalia
RELEASED
Robert Weseley Landram, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan L. Feliciano, 30, New Albany, domestic battery
Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Gabriel S. Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephen P. Mantenuto, 35, Laconia, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan L. Tash, 30, Georgetown, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Savanna M. Senn, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Judy A. Keown, 56, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, disorderly conduct
