CLARK COUNTY

Nathan Robert Lucas, 25, Jeffersonville, burglary with weapon, robbery causing bodily injury, false informing or reporting

Leon Marcel Curry, 34, Louisville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sean Patrick O’Kelley, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Wilson Baker Sr., 67, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Kimberly Lynn Way, 40, Austin, warrant (felony)

Rickey Gene Young II, 43, Jeffersonville, strangulation, obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness

Shauna Michelle Bradshaw, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Madison Eve, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Jeremy Thomas Whitaker, 41, Louisville, burglary, criminal mischief

Colleen M. McDonald, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jessica Leigh Robinson, 25, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Victor Junior Cloukey, 27, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

Robert A. Mitchem, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Danielle M. Hoffmeister, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Juanita E. Robinson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (possession of narcotic)

Ny Tayla J. Green, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft (stolen property), possession of paraphernalia

Isaiah J. Pittman, 32, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

RELEASED

William A. Stephens, 28, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)

