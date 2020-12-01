CLARK COUNTY
Nathan Robert Lucas, 25, Jeffersonville, burglary with weapon, robbery causing bodily injury, false informing or reporting
Leon Marcel Curry, 34, Louisville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sean Patrick O’Kelley, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Wilson Baker Sr., 67, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Kimberly Lynn Way, 40, Austin, warrant (felony)
Rickey Gene Young II, 43, Jeffersonville, strangulation, obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness
Shauna Michelle Bradshaw, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Madison Eve, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Jeremy Thomas Whitaker, 41, Louisville, burglary, criminal mischief
Colleen M. McDonald, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jessica Leigh Robinson, 25, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Victor Junior Cloukey, 27, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
Robert A. Mitchem, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Danielle M. Hoffmeister, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Juanita E. Robinson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (possession of narcotic)
Ny Tayla J. Green, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft (stolen property), possession of paraphernalia
Isaiah J. Pittman, 32, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
RELEASED
William A. Stephens, 28, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)
