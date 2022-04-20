BOOKED-IN
Kyle Logan Jewell, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Michael Ray Luckenbill, 51, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Andrea Lynn Carroll, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darrell Roland, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeremy S. Nay, 35, no address listed, burglary to building or structure, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (dwelling), theft, criminal mischief
Jeffrey Bryan Fleshood, 42, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Randal Lee Carman II, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Ira Hammack, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jorge Martinez Jr., 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ronald L. Jackson, 33, Corydon, theft (motor vehicle)
Patricia L. Pike, 50, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
BOOKED-IN
Lamar R. Pattway, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Adam S. Persons, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (court order transfer)
Crystal R. Ries, 36, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
George S. White, 34, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine
James N. Lundy, 26, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
James L. Schindler, 39, New Albany, warrant
Christopher l. Henderson, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Tracy M. Wilson, 49, Louisville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.