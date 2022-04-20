BOOKED-IN

Kyle Logan Jewell, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Michael Ray Luckenbill, 51, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Andrea Lynn Carroll, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Darrell Roland, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeremy S. Nay, 35, no address listed, burglary to building or structure, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (dwelling), theft, criminal mischief

Jeffrey Bryan Fleshood, 42, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Randal Lee Carman II, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Ira Hammack, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jorge Martinez Jr., 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Ronald L. Jackson, 33, Corydon, theft (motor vehicle)

Patricia L. Pike, 50, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

BOOKED-IN

Lamar R. Pattway, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Adam S. Persons, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (court order transfer)

Crystal R. Ries, 36, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

George S. White, 34, New Albany, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine

James N. Lundy, 26, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

James L. Schindler, 39, New Albany, warrant

Christopher l. Henderson, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Tracy M. Wilson, 49, Louisville, warrant

