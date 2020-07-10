CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Derek Trey Ross, 29, Sellersburg, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Anthony Dale Spencer, 38, Branchville, warrant (felony), court order return, hold for other agency (felony)

Daniel Lee Moberly, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Jacob Everette Burton, 42, Henryville, court order return, hold for other agency (felony)

Larry Jaramillo, 33, New York, NY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Star Lynn Gentry, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jacob Allan Greenwell, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Casey June Frances Firkins, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Geri Lynn Earle, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devon Brown, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Eugene Stidham, 28, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Steven Mitchell Leroy Sizemore, 27, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine/narcotic

RELEASED

NONE

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Carey L. Walker, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Peter J. Michael, 29, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Dennis R. Emerick, 39, Florida, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony T. Rainbolt, 28, New Albany, theft (prior), resisting law enforcement)

Shelby A. Spalding, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Jesse L. Garrett, 40, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. Busch, 50, Louisville, dealing or possession of a look-a-like substance, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

Scott M. Cox, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

