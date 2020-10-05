CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason Allen Dean, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Bobby Glenn Price, 23, Clarksville, court order return

Roger D. Souders Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Virgil Joiner, 79, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Marshall Lee Banks, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Andrea Renee Beatty, 25, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Celeste Beatty, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Dustin Woods, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Lyndsay Hopkins, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Akiyoshi Toyama, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Brian James Linton, 37, Boaz, AL, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Nicole R. Hardin, 50, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Cassidy B. Goodson, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Johnathan Unseld, 33, , no address listed, residential entry, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Ricky Henderhan, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, (legend drug)

Lexus H. Garner, 23, Georgetown, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Ivan Javier Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kelly A. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Larry L. Marks, 57, Bloomfield, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany M. Pound, 27, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Marissa D. Dodson, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew T. Brown, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Alfred B. Atkisson, 70, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, warrant, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stay safe after an accident, possession of narcotic drug

Kasi M. Ballew, 31, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Brittany L. Prather, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brian K. Bashan, 32, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear

Star M. Valles, 24, no address listed, possession of syringe

Norrea D. Livers, 19, New Albany, warrant

George S. White, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Charles M. Turner, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Herbert W. Love, 50, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Christina D. Henson, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

David S. Schmetzer, 47, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Kyle R. Weyrauch, 33, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Crawford County, hold for Louisville Metro

Raaheim A. Bridges, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jordan R. Fowler, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Walter Matos Barban, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Michael P. Huynh, 44, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Donald A. Paul, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangers

Zachary T. Smith, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Yasel Bello Garcia, 21, Louisville, public intoxication

Sarah Flores, 21, Louisville, public intoxication

Heather J. Mayfield, 47, New Albany, theft

