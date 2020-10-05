CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Allen Dean, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Bobby Glenn Price, 23, Clarksville, court order return
Roger D. Souders Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Virgil Joiner, 79, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Marshall Lee Banks, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Andrea Renee Beatty, 25, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Celeste Beatty, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Dustin Woods, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Lyndsay Hopkins, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Akiyoshi Toyama, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Brian James Linton, 37, Boaz, AL, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Nicole R. Hardin, 50, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Cassidy B. Goodson, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Johnathan Unseld, 33, , no address listed, residential entry, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Ricky Henderhan, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, (legend drug)
Lexus H. Garner, 23, Georgetown, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Ivan Javier Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kelly A. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Larry L. Marks, 57, Bloomfield, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany M. Pound, 27, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa D. Dodson, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew T. Brown, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Alfred B. Atkisson, 70, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, warrant, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stay safe after an accident, possession of narcotic drug
Kasi M. Ballew, 31, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Brittany L. Prather, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian K. Bashan, 32, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
Star M. Valles, 24, no address listed, possession of syringe
Norrea D. Livers, 19, New Albany, warrant
George S. White, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Charles M. Turner, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Herbert W. Love, 50, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Christina D. Henson, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
David S. Schmetzer, 47, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Kyle R. Weyrauch, 33, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Crawford County, hold for Louisville Metro
Raaheim A. Bridges, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jordan R. Fowler, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Walter Matos Barban, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Michael P. Huynh, 44, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Donald A. Paul, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangers
Zachary T. Smith, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Yasel Bello Garcia, 21, Louisville, public intoxication
Sarah Flores, 21, Louisville, public intoxication
Heather J. Mayfield, 47, New Albany, theft
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.