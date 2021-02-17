CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Yesenia Andrage Guillen, 42, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jesus Martinez, 56, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Chad Miller, 28, Stilesville, hold for U.S. Marshall

George Sisk, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Roberto Cruz Rivera, 40, Gainesville, FL, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Ray Hogan 60, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Ryan Christopher Herchenrader, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jolene P. Wiggers, 40, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa N. Perry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cami L. Cox, 50, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry M. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you