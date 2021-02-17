CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Yesenia Andrage Guillen, 42, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jesus Martinez, 56, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Chad Miller, 28, Stilesville, hold for U.S. Marshall
George Sisk, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Roberto Cruz Rivera, 40, Gainesville, FL, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Ray Hogan 60, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Ryan Christopher Herchenrader, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jolene P. Wiggers, 40, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa N. Perry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cami L. Cox, 50, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Terry M. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
