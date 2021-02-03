CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Levi Dagan Creedon, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Allen Ralph, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Larry Allen Barker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs, obstruction of traffic

RELEASED

Omar Rivera Rosado, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody Joe Watson, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Paul Richard Price, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Philip Joseph Volta III, Rochester, NY, needs to sign waiver hold for St. Lucie County, FL

Charles Edward Robinson Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant, possession of cocaine

James Edward Denton, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Wayne Steinberg, 33, Nicholasville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Frank Allen Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brian David Howell, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Laurie B. Harris, 52, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (endangers)

Rhonda Lynn Baker, 44, New Albany possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of methamphetamine

James Gregory Owens, 55, New Albany, false informing, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Robert Lamont Carter, 49, New Albany, warrant

Rebekah Ann Winkle, 33, Georgetown, theft (shoplifting)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you