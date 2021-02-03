CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Levi Dagan Creedon, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Allen Ralph, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Larry Allen Barker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs, obstruction of traffic
RELEASED
Omar Rivera Rosado, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody Joe Watson, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Paul Richard Price, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Philip Joseph Volta III, Rochester, NY, needs to sign waiver hold for St. Lucie County, FL
Charles Edward Robinson Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant, possession of cocaine
James Edward Denton, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Wayne Steinberg, 33, Nicholasville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Frank Allen Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian David Howell, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Laurie B. Harris, 52, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (endangers)
Rhonda Lynn Baker, 44, New Albany possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of methamphetamine
James Gregory Owens, 55, New Albany, false informing, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Robert Lamont Carter, 49, New Albany, warrant
Rebekah Ann Winkle, 33, Georgetown, theft (shoplifting)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.