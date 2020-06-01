CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Tyler Joe Broy, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James T. Byrd, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Akins Jr., 19, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated, minor possessing alcohol
Jean Michael Hebert, 26, no address listed, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief
Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joseph S. Deaton, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Todd Joseph Pike, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Cory Matthew Huffman, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Victoria Lou Wimp, 34, Clarksville, public intoxication, criminal confinement, intimidation
RELEASED
Phillip David Keck, 28, New Washington, invasion of privacy
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shaun P. Jackson, 32, New Albany, warrant
James M. Guest, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony D. Young, 34, Central, warrant (failure to appear)
Sara H. Kilfore, 36, DePauw, warrant (violation of parole)
Carey L. Walker, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard T. Ford Jr, 28, New Salisbury, driving while suspended with prior
Billy J. Dunn, 31, Birmingham, AL., possession of paraphernalia
Brian T. Stokes, 21, N. Hill Circle, Gardendale, AL, possession of paraphernalia
Shermon J. Boleyjack, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis A. Hall, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief
Juan J. Estrada, 22, New Albany, domestic battery., hold for Perry County
Joseph A. Bowman, 23, Louisville, possession of syringe
Kevin P. Skaggs, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASE
Quintin L. Brown Jr., 25, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit
Rhonda L. Mayfield, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Blake E. Emery, 22, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
William G. Logsdon, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
James M. Beach Ashby, 32, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
David V. Miles, 24, Clarksville, disorderly conduct
