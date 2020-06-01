CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Tyler Joe Broy, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James T. Byrd, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Akins Jr., 19, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated, minor possessing alcohol

Jean Michael Hebert, 26, no address listed, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief

Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joseph S. Deaton, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Todd Joseph Pike, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Cory Matthew Huffman, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Victoria Lou Wimp, 34, Clarksville, public intoxication, criminal confinement, intimidation

RELEASED

Phillip David Keck, 28, New Washington, invasion of privacy

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shaun P. Jackson, 32, New Albany, warrant

James M. Guest, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brian K. Basham, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony D. Young, 34, Central, warrant (failure to appear)

Sara H. Kilfore, 36, DePauw, warrant (violation of parole)

Carey L. Walker, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard T. Ford Jr, 28, New Salisbury, driving while suspended with prior

Billy J. Dunn, 31, Birmingham, AL., possession of paraphernalia

Brian T. Stokes, 21, N. Hill Circle, Gardendale, AL, possession of paraphernalia

Shermon J. Boleyjack, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis A. Hall, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief

Juan J. Estrada, 22, New Albany, domestic battery., hold for Perry County

Joseph A. Bowman, 23, Louisville, possession of syringe

Kevin P. Skaggs, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASE

Quintin L. Brown Jr., 25, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit

Rhonda L. Mayfield, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Blake E. Emery, 22, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

William G. Logsdon, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

James M. Beach Ashby, 32, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

David V. Miles, 24, Clarksville, disorderly conduct

