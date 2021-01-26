BOOKED-IN

Jesse Thomas Richardson, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marissa Paige Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shawn C. Gilbert, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)

Jonathan Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Carter Stollings, 49, Austin, parole violation

James Garrett Sprayberry, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Juwan D. Taylor, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Kiarra M. Vance, 31, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

Donald Wallace Wilburn, 60, Underwood, invasion of privacy

Bryan A. Tatum, 31, Clarksville, theft by borrower, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Stuart Austin Delewis, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), criminal recklessness, reckless driving (hold for other agency (felony)

Shantell Rose Johnson, 27, Vevay, hold for Jefferson County

Dawn Goens, 51, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Angelic Justine Martin, 27, Madison, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Sadie Elaine Wells, 26, Madison, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Nicole Lynn Morgan, 31, Owensboro, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Matthew J. Stewart, 33, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Margaret Elizabeth Rodriguez, 30, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cherish L. Schmidt, 27, Clarksville, domestic battery (bodily injury)

Nicole Marie Davenport, 37, Charlestown, domestic battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement

Charles Low, 36, Greenfield, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Whitney Hines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Samantha Jo Fanning, 32 , Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Edward Nerio, 29, Brandon, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Daniel Allen, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Kylie Madison White, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Earl McDaniel, 54, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jhaimeya Marie Hunt, 22, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, disorderly conduct

Devin Scott Herron, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Aliesky Marquez Pavon, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Audrey R. Hyatt, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Glass Nzabayantuma, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, theft of motor vehicle with prior

BOOKED-IN

Carly J. Smith, 36, New Albany, warrant

Sequowia A. Hammill, 29, Jeffersonville, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass

Joshua L. Nash, 31, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cartaze J. Terry, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Daniel R. Abner, 35, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher L. Mitchell, 22, New Albany, warrant

Dylan M. Tush, 21, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Gary W. Schuyler, 26, Memphis, warrant

Barry E. Evans, 46, Tell City, warrant

Barry R. Charrette, 41, Scottsburg, theft

Crystal L. Williams, 38, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Jason R. Hardsaw, 32, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, hold for Clark County

Alexandra L. Gales, 28, no address listed, theft

Jacob M. Ball. 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

RELEASED

D’Marco J. Rea Patterson, 20, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer R. Vega, 38, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Samuel J. Stapp, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Mark C. Henderson, 55, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Jacob E. Mauck, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Tony R. Barger, 31, Salem, driving while intoxicated

