BOOKED-IN

Destiny Jo Braun, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Seth Thomas Bredhold, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 44, Clarksville, criminal trespass on dwelling

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Jason S. Hillesheim, 42, warrant

Jada L. Meaux, 20, New Albany, warrant

Eric R. Keith, 34, no address listed public intoxication

Lisa M. Terrell, 39, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)

Kelley S. Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany L. Callis, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Hope N. Wright, 33, Brazil, warrant (violation of parole)

