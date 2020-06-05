BOOKED-IN
Destiny Jo Braun, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Seth Thomas Bredhold, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 44, Clarksville, criminal trespass on dwelling
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Jason S. Hillesheim, 42, warrant
Jada L. Meaux, 20, New Albany, warrant
Eric R. Keith, 34, no address listed public intoxication
Lisa M. Terrell, 39, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)
Kelley S. Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany L. Callis, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Hope N. Wright, 33, Brazil, warrant (violation of parole)
