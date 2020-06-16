BOOKED-IN

Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Nicholas Cowley, 21, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Jason Charles Gresham 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Caleb Quinn Neels, 35, Borden, domestic battery with bodily injury, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, strangulation

Jesse Vaughn Fawbush, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)

David Allen Banet Sr., 35, New Albany, criminal trespass, (entering property after denied entry)

Charles Edward Arbuckle, 53, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Lonnie Lee Hawkins Jr., 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant

Aaron Shane Breedon, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of home detention)

James Ray Hack Jr., 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended with prior, operator never licensed

William Douglas Lewis, 41, New Albany, (warrant)

Theron Anthony Smith, 39, Georgetown, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Tiffany Marie Lawson, 46, driving while intoxicated

Demetrius Dewone Duncan, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jesse Ray Parent, 24, New Albany, strangulation

Scott Matthew Murphy, 58, New Albany, warrant

Lori Kay Timberlake, 47, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Alyssa Renae Fisher 28, New Albany, possession of drug paraphernalia

