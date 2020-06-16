BOOKED-IN
Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Nicholas Cowley, 21, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jason Charles Gresham 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Caleb Quinn Neels, 35, Borden, domestic battery with bodily injury, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, strangulation
Jesse Vaughn Fawbush, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)
David Allen Banet Sr., 35, New Albany, criminal trespass, (entering property after denied entry)
Charles Edward Arbuckle, 53, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Lonnie Lee Hawkins Jr., 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant
Aaron Shane Breedon, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of home detention)
James Ray Hack Jr., 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended with prior, operator never licensed
William Douglas Lewis, 41, New Albany, (warrant)
Theron Anthony Smith, 39, Georgetown, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Tiffany Marie Lawson, 46, driving while intoxicated
Demetrius Dewone Duncan, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jesse Ray Parent, 24, New Albany, strangulation
Scott Matthew Murphy, 58, New Albany, warrant
Lori Kay Timberlake, 47, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Alyssa Renae Fisher 28, New Albany, possession of drug paraphernalia
