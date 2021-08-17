CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 14 and 15)
Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tre'Sean Michael Vincent, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Adilson Betanza, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Catherine Ann Wise, 37, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Emily Joanne Adams, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Richard Glenn King, 59, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
Joshua A. Sauer, 34, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery (body attachment), battery (no injury), domestic battery (family or household member)
Geoffrey Coleman, 28, no address listed, court order return
Carl Wayne Allen, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
David Sean Whitaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Touson Mervin Hayes, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Michael E. Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert Dean Janes, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Donald Basham, 54, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Jacquelynn McCurry, 25, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Shawnna A. Speth, 28, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Asiel Leon Sanchez, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 16)
Anthony Lawrence Brown, 35, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Allison R. Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated
Ross A. Hunter, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony), court order return
Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Anthony Lee Self, 44, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 14 and 15)
Avery A. Blocker, 21, Palmyra, invasion of privacy
Holly J. Burgess, 41, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Johnathon E. Bach, 33, Sellersburg, warrant
Christopher L. Mitchell, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Edward J. Park, 33, Charlestown, warrant
Ronnie W. Holt, 55, French Lick, driving while suspended (prior), invasion of privacy
Alberto Ayala Alfonso, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Alexeys Setien, 46, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Alexis Torres Thomas, 47, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, driving on suspended or revoked registration
David L. Moore, 36, Louisville, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement
Robert V. Ashby, 35, Clarksville, possession of syringe
Jake R. Allgood, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft
Robert M. Parker, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lauren Hollobaugh, 27, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Joshua L. Hill, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
RELEASED
Randall L. Stephens, 60, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Monica L. Loftus, 24, Louisville, driving under the influence
Brandon L. Crecelius, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated
Ronald J. Stevent, 61, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Gordon E. Tretter, 72, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct
Jazmin N. Carter, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bryan T. Kong, 25, Carteret, NJ, public intoxication
Dominic L. Thompson, 19, New Albany, disorderly conduct
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 16)
Candace M. Carlisle, 29, New Albany, warrant
Cody L. Blankenship, 30, Clarksville, warrant
Jason A. Carter, 41, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Fred M. Rogers, 28, New Albany, domestic battery
Emily L. Adams, 30, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Carlos S. Dunn, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Scott County
Jennifer N. Foster, 38, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Shawn M. Motley, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Richard G. Terry, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Joshua M. Horton, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
