CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 14 and 15)

Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tre'Sean Michael Vincent, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Adilson Betanza, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Catherine Ann Wise, 37, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Emily Joanne Adams, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Richard Glenn King, 59, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement

Joshua A. Sauer, 34, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery (body attachment), battery (no injury), domestic battery (family or household member)

Geoffrey Coleman, 28, no address listed, court order return

Carl Wayne Allen, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

David Sean Whitaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Touson Mervin Hayes, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Michael E. Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert Dean Janes, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Donald Basham, 54, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Jacquelynn McCurry, 25, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Shawnna A. Speth, 28, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Asiel Leon Sanchez, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 16)

Anthony Lawrence Brown, 35, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Allison R. Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated

Ross A. Hunter, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony), court order return

Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Anthony Lee Self, 44, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 14 and 15)

Avery A. Blocker, 21, Palmyra, invasion of privacy

Holly J. Burgess, 41, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Johnathon E. Bach, 33, Sellersburg, warrant

Christopher L. Mitchell, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward J. Park, 33, Charlestown, warrant

Ronnie W. Holt, 55, French Lick, driving while suspended (prior), invasion of privacy

Alberto Ayala Alfonso, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Alexeys Setien, 46, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Alexis Torres Thomas, 47, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, driving on suspended or revoked registration

David L. Moore, 36, Louisville, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement

Robert V. Ashby, 35, Clarksville, possession of syringe

Jake R. Allgood, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft

Robert M. Parker, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lauren Hollobaugh, 27, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Joshua L. Hill, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

RELEASED

Randall L. Stephens, 60, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Monica L. Loftus, 24, Louisville, driving under the influence

Brandon L. Crecelius, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated

Ronald J. Stevent, 61, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Gordon E. Tretter, 72, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct

Jazmin N. Carter, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bryan T. Kong, 25, Carteret, NJ, public intoxication

Dominic L. Thompson, 19, New Albany, disorderly conduct

BOOKED-IN  (Aug. 16)

Candace M. Carlisle, 29, New Albany, warrant

Cody L. Blankenship, 30, Clarksville, warrant

Jason A. Carter, 41, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Fred M. Rogers, 28, New Albany, domestic battery

Emily L. Adams, 30, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Carlos S. Dunn, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Scott County

Jennifer N. Foster, 38, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Shawn M. Motley, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Richard G. Terry, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua M. Horton, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

