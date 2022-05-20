CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tina Miller, 36, London, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Monica Marie Hall, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Almo D. Harding, 43, Lexington, court order return, hold for other agency
Kathy Diane Torres, 62, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jinger R. Hines, 34, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Caitlin R. Burns, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Farrah Marie Weis, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Michael Edward Smith, 20, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Shaun K. Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Monica N. Purtlebaugh, 35, no address listed, theft (pocket picking)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon K. Hinton, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael J. Roberts, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Lamont C. Sumerlin, 20, Pontiac, MI, warrant
James M. Hardin, 32, New Albany, warrant
Richard S. Hoffner, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify
Jennifer C. O'Bryan, 47, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.