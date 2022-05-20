CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tina Miller, 36, London, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Monica Marie Hall, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Almo D. Harding, 43, Lexington, court order return, hold for other agency

Kathy Diane Torres, 62, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jinger R. Hines, 34, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Caitlin R. Burns, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Farrah Marie Weis, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Michael Edward Smith, 20, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Shaun K. Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Monica N. Purtlebaugh, 35, no address listed, theft (pocket picking)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon K. Hinton, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael J. Roberts, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Lamont C. Sumerlin, 20, Pontiac, MI, warrant

James M. Hardin, 32, New Albany, warrant

Richard S. Hoffner, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify

Jennifer C. O'Bryan, 47, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

None

