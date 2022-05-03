CLARK COUNTY
Due to Election Day the Clark County courts were closed and no Book-ins were released Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sherica N. Stewart, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Randall W. Patterson, 63, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Lisa R. Bailey, 54, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Kurt A. Wright, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Condazz M. Stone, 33, New Albany, theft
Tyrone K. Major, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
