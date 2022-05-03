CLARK COUNTY

Due to Election Day the Clark County courts were closed and no Book-ins were released Tuesday.

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sherica N. Stewart, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Randall W. Patterson, 63, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Lisa R. Bailey, 54, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Kurt A. Wright, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Condazz M. Stone, 33, New Albany, theft

Tyrone K. Major, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

