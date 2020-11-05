CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stephen Allen Hunt, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ronnie Dale Crawford Jr., 38, Vanceburg, KY, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Sheena Renea Raisor Guthrie, 35, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brittany Paige Johnson, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

Mindy Marie Holes, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aaron G. Alvey, 34, Memphis, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Matthew Royal Bays, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years

Keneath Leshea Moore, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), synthetic ID deception, false informing, hindering law enforcement process

RELEASED

Essence Rodnea Bynum, 26, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Clayton Hurd, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Sharon E. Fowler, 60, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

James E. Stephens Jr., 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher S. Skeens, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shannon R. Timmerman, 39, New Albany, theft, false informing

Christina L. Fox, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Devriesha L. Britt, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Octavius Long, 43, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jermont L. Lee, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Aaron P. Finn, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), criminal trespass

Virginia R. Green, 38, Scottsburg, possession of a syringe, identity deception, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

