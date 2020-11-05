CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stephen Allen Hunt, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ronnie Dale Crawford Jr., 38, Vanceburg, KY, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Sheena Renea Raisor Guthrie, 35, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brittany Paige Johnson, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
Mindy Marie Holes, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron G. Alvey, 34, Memphis, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Matthew Royal Bays, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
Keneath Leshea Moore, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), synthetic ID deception, false informing, hindering law enforcement process
RELEASED
Essence Rodnea Bynum, 26, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Clayton Hurd, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Sharon E. Fowler, 60, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
James E. Stephens Jr., 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher S. Skeens, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shannon R. Timmerman, 39, New Albany, theft, false informing
Christina L. Fox, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Devriesha L. Britt, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Octavius Long, 43, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jermont L. Lee, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron P. Finn, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), criminal trespass
Virginia R. Green, 38, Scottsburg, possession of a syringe, identity deception, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
