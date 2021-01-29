CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David Leroy Hickerson, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), domestic battery, theft (shoplifting)
Deanna L. Wilkins, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Earl Hayden, 50, Thornton, hold for U.S. Marshall
David N. Haynes, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dalton Michael Lamb, 27, Borden, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)
Christopher Henson, 24, Uniontown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ernest O. Bradley, 43, Louisville, domestic battery
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ariel P. Allan, 28, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Todd A. Masters, 27, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jada L. Meaux, 21, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony J. Scott, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Steven W. Strange, 35, Elizabeth, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
William E. Stemel, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Lindsey A. McAuliffe, 27, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.