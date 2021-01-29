CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David Leroy Hickerson, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), domestic battery, theft (shoplifting)

Deanna L. Wilkins, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Earl Hayden, 50, Thornton, hold for U.S. Marshall

David N. Haynes, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dalton Michael Lamb, 27, Borden, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)

Christopher Henson, 24, Uniontown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Ernest O. Bradley, 43, Louisville, domestic battery

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ariel P. Allan, 28, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Todd A. Masters, 27, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jada L. Meaux, 21, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony J. Scott, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Steven W. Strange, 35, Elizabeth, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

William E. Stemel, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Lindsey A. McAuliffe, 27, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you