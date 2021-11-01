CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tramayne D. Harris, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Todd Betty, 49, Niles, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Faustino Stonecipher Martinez, 18, Charlestown, battery
Gregory L. Sanders, 35, Louisville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)
Sharon Levorne Booth, 52, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Adam Paul Osborne, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Quinton C. Isenhower, 19, Madison, warrant (felony)
Lashaun A. Randle, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justin Louis Avis, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James F. McPhall Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation, invasion of privacy
Oscar Borjas Lopez, 49, New Albany, battery, domestic battery
Nelson McMahan, 62, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, hold for other agency (felony)
Adam Reas, 39, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery, battery committed with weapon, battery with injury to other person, criminal recklessness with weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded)
Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Keith Burns, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Terra Starr Smith, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Travis L. Wilks, 43, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel L. Bowling, 36, Corydon, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Blake Nichols Austin, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Justin Anthony Harvey, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Heath Aaron Knight, 20, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Brianna Nicole Kay Roberts, 26, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Richard Price, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Darien Scot Tatgenhorst, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Matthew Wayne Taylor, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Ariel Allan, 29, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Isaacs, 23, no address listed, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Frankeberger, 34, no address listed, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, driving while intoxicated
Leland Schilling, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Alejandra Lin, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alexander Steck, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
David Lee, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Clayton Booth, 24, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Troy Allen Nuby, 55, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin Richard Druin, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher Francis Leonard, 22, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan Thomas Greer, 39, Greenville, warrant
Robert Lee Kremer Jr., 67, New Albany, battery
Dustin Ray Humphrey, 38, no address listed, burglary, theft
Kaine Michael Romero, 22, Lanesville, theft, burglary
Thomas William Heatherly, 49, no address listed, false informing
Archie Donald Eugene Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Angela Kay Caulk, 50, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Sara Ashley Ainsley, 38, New Albany (warrant)
Nathan Wesley Terry, 30 New Albany, (warrant)
Jason Aaron Carter, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Maleek Jalin Spalding, 23, Louisville, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana
Ronald Leroy Smith, 49, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Dakota D. Sharp, 22, Jasper, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaclyn B. Lavey, 42, New Albany, (public intoxication)
Jody Ann Thompson, 64, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey Mark Laine, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Patricia James Payne Ollis, 24, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
