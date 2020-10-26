CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amy J. Link, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Reginald Kevinshaq Browder, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alexander E. Skaggs, 30, Muldraugh, KY, warrant (felony)
Frank Townsend, 37, New Albany, theft
Stephen Ray Enlow, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia
Brenden Marnae White, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Abigayle Rose Lewellen, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Larry Jamarillo, 33, no address listed, parole violation
Kelsey Elizabeth Hale, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sean Michael Sanders, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Joshua Stephen Hasting, 28, Palmyra, court order return
Bo Eric Snawder, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles Robert Furr, 46, Danville, VA, warrant (felony)
Joseph Spencer, 27, Scottsburg, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, intimidation
Mawadd Ibrahim, 18, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer
Gary Donald Hall, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Trentin Oshey Lowe, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Rhoda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Tiffany Chapman, 35, Borden, warrant (felony)
Michee A. Boni, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Travis W. Hall, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, refusal to identify, disorderly conduct
Lanika A. Davey, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Kourtney Bottoms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, embezzlement, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
RELEASED
Brian Lee Crum, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Adia Fidelis Wells, 19, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), illegal possession of alcohol
Wyatt Eric Thompson, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Monterrio R. Smith, 28, New Salisbury,warrant (violation of parole)
Jereme D. Koch, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Levi D. Creedon, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Wayne M. Pitts, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeffrey J. Drapeau, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacqulin D. Streigel, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Paula M. Caudill, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of community corrections day reporting)
Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, public intoxication, intimidation
Erica L. Hall, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Joshua M. Piatt, 39, Louisville, warrant, possession of a narcotic drug
Henok D. Jones, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Christina J. Belviy, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior, possession of paraphernalia
Jaquen J. McCallum, 38, New Albany, invasion of privacy
James J. Robinson, 58, Georgetown, warrant
Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
Acquel l. Bryant, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers
RELEASED
Dustin A. Pierce, 37, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Scott Haller, 57, Leavenworth, driving while intoxicated
Jesse A. Burress, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Michael P. McKittrick, 52, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jose Cruz Chevez, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Victoria I. Risley, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
