CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Aaron Ray Madley, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Luis Santiago Xolop Valey, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Wilfredo D. Alvarado, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (refusal, endangering a person)

Brenda Gail Nett, 45, Louisville, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer

Damon D. Day, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Carmen Brenea Smith, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Jason Matthew Reiford, 42, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass dwelling

Anthony Catrell Brown, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Desmond A. Moore, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), battery to public official (endangered in official duties), resisting law enforcement

Devin Austin East, 30, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Kacheria L. Plowden, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, intimidation

Cecil Eugene Byers, 53, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Wyatt Eric Thompson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Larrell Jason Rheaume, 38, Rockport, warrant (felony)

James Keith Crotchett, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James David Masterson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marie Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John McCutcheon, 31, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), false informing, synthetic ID deception

Joseph Randall Waiz Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)

Derrionne Smith, 44, no address listed, domestic battery

Bobbie Harris, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Terry P. Lloyd Jr., 19, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal mischief, pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license

Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, pointing a firearm (loaded), criminal mischief, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling/building), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Scotty Dewayne Hensley, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Damon Ray Eisenback II, 45, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jimmy Aynes, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Misty Dawn Thurman, 37, New Albany, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Alice Marie Nichols, 28, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Russell Milburn, 61, Louisville, sex offender (registration violation)

Yolanda Lorice Fisher, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Troy Dawson, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), theft (shoplifting)

Matthew Landon Burden, 28, Floyds Knobs, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

John Wesley Weathers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Briana L. Sharp, 24, New Albany, auto theft, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Kevin L. Chumbley Jr., 29, Palmyra, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana

Harold Jones Jr., 50, New Albany, warrant

Frederick D. Jones, 37, Clarksville, warrant

April R. Snyder, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, false reporting, hold for Clark County

Otis L. Harrison, 23, Louisville, warrant

Stefanie N. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant

William D. Whalin, 42, New Albany, violation of parole

Jeffrey K. Colglazier, 60, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Chad S. Farnsley, 47, Georgetown, possession of syringe

Marcus T. Davis, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Craig E. Ponds, 56, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Joshua R. Mink, 43, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Braydon A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Amber N. Osei-Bonsu, 34, Memphis, theft

Tracy M. Sprigler, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Steven D. Rogge, 42, Corydon, driving while suspended with prior

Dennis R. Begley, 68, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jeremy J. Willis Jr, 27, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

William A. Harping, 34, Otisco, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Patricia L. Mattingly, 27, Louisville, warrant

Jared T. Poppe, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (possession of marijuana)

Braylin L. Hardin, 26, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Ronald O. Hooker, 56, New Albany, warrant

