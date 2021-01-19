CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aaron Ray Madley, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Luis Santiago Xolop Valey, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Wilfredo D. Alvarado, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (refusal, endangering a person)
Brenda Gail Nett, 45, Louisville, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer
Damon D. Day, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Carmen Brenea Smith, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Jason Matthew Reiford, 42, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass dwelling
Anthony Catrell Brown, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Desmond A. Moore, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), battery to public official (endangered in official duties), resisting law enforcement
Devin Austin East, 30, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Kacheria L. Plowden, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, intimidation
Cecil Eugene Byers, 53, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Wyatt Eric Thompson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Larrell Jason Rheaume, 38, Rockport, warrant (felony)
James Keith Crotchett, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James David Masterson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marie Miller, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John McCutcheon, 31, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), false informing, synthetic ID deception
Joseph Randall Waiz Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)
Derrionne Smith, 44, no address listed, domestic battery
Bobbie Harris, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Terry P. Lloyd Jr., 19, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal mischief, pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license
Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, pointing a firearm (loaded), criminal mischief, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling/building), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Scotty Dewayne Hensley, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Damon Ray Eisenback II, 45, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jimmy Aynes, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Misty Dawn Thurman, 37, New Albany, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Alice Marie Nichols, 28, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Russell Milburn, 61, Louisville, sex offender (registration violation)
Yolanda Lorice Fisher, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Troy Dawson, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), theft (shoplifting)
Matthew Landon Burden, 28, Floyds Knobs, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
John Wesley Weathers, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Briana L. Sharp, 24, New Albany, auto theft, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Kevin L. Chumbley Jr., 29, Palmyra, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana
Harold Jones Jr., 50, New Albany, warrant
Frederick D. Jones, 37, Clarksville, warrant
April R. Snyder, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, false reporting, hold for Clark County
Otis L. Harrison, 23, Louisville, warrant
Stefanie N. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant
William D. Whalin, 42, New Albany, violation of parole
Jeffrey K. Colglazier, 60, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad S. Farnsley, 47, Georgetown, possession of syringe
Marcus T. Davis, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Craig E. Ponds, 56, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Joshua R. Mink, 43, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Braydon A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Amber N. Osei-Bonsu, 34, Memphis, theft
Tracy M. Sprigler, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Steven D. Rogge, 42, Corydon, driving while suspended with prior
Dennis R. Begley, 68, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jeremy J. Willis Jr, 27, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
William A. Harping, 34, Otisco, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Patricia L. Mattingly, 27, Louisville, warrant
Jared T. Poppe, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (possession of marijuana)
Braylin L. Hardin, 26, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Ronald O. Hooker, 56, New Albany, warrant
