CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
William Damon Bene, 44, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jack Elijah Cooper, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Adrienne Karina Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary, leaving the scene of an accident
Michael Hardy, 37, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Amy J. Link, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior, dealing in methamphetamine
Joseph D. Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, possession of syringe, carrying a handgun without a permit
Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant, (failure to appear)
Derek L. Embry, 47, New Salisbury, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel A. Ott, 35, Borden, habitual traffic violator
Stacie J. Chapman, 35, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Ashley E. Endris, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
