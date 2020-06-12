CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

William Damon Bene, 44, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jack Elijah Cooper, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Adrienne Karina Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary, leaving the scene of an accident

Michael Hardy, 37, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Amy J. Link, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior, dealing in methamphetamine

Joseph D. Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine

Bailey S. Denton, 22, New Albany, possession of syringe, carrying a handgun without a permit

Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant, (failure to appear)

Derek L. Embry, 47, New Salisbury, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel A. Ott, 35, Borden, habitual traffic violator

Stacie J. Chapman, 35, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Ashley E. Endris, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

