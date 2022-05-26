CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mark Lee Avery, 45, Memphis, battery (no injury), disorderly conduct
Charles T. Snelling, 55, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), intimidation with a weapon, intimidation (threat to conduct forcible felony), battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), disorderly conduct
Stephen Brown, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Meg Wike, 20, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Ivan Rojas, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Dawn Berold, 53, no address listed, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 21, Henryville, (charge not listed)
James R. Jenkins, 54, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Frank Nelson Childress, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify
Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, KY., warrant (felony)
Jessica l. Henson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jarren Donte Hubert, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Jean L. Batista, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stacy Marie Bennett, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Pamela S. Hurst, 59, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terry R. Daffron, 56, Memphis, warrant (court order transfer)
Harry M. Johns III, 42, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Wendy L. Landgraf, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Jovanni Luna Hernandez, 26, Clarksville, operating without obtaining license
Latrisha A. Neely, 53, New Albany, theft
