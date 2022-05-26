CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mark Lee Avery, 45, Memphis, battery (no injury), disorderly conduct

Charles T. Snelling, 55, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), intimidation with a weapon, intimidation (threat to conduct forcible felony), battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), disorderly conduct

Stephen Brown, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Meg Wike, 20, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Ivan Rojas, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Dawn Berold, 53, no address listed, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 21, Henryville, (charge not listed)

James R. Jenkins, 54, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Frank Nelson Childress, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify

Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, KY., warrant (felony)

Jessica l. Henson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jarren Donte Hubert, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Jean L. Batista, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stacy Marie Bennett, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Pamela S. Hurst, 59, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Terry R. Daffron, 56, Memphis, warrant (court order transfer)

Harry M. Johns III, 42, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Wendy L. Landgraf, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Jovanni Luna Hernandez, 26, Clarksville, operating without obtaining license

Latrisha A. Neely, 53, New Albany, theft

Tags

Trending Video