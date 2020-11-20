BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Ricky L. Burchett, 65, Louisville, carry handgun without license, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Donald Lee Tindle III, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Timothy William Gould, 40, New Albany, court order return

Rachel Adele Tanner, 35 Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Dion Robinson, 31, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement

Michael Ray Jenkins, 48, Clarksville, intimidation

RELEASED

Donna Lynn Dematos, 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Penny S. Dvorak, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joseph L. Loftis, 29, Danville, VA, theft (auto), hold for Danville, VA

Geoffrey A. Morris, 50, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine

Alicia M. Rodriguez, 20, Daytona Beach, FL., possession of marijuana, false informing, warrant (failure to appear)

Abraham A. Stucky, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe

Kevin D. Harris, 40, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Chelsea M. Davey, 28, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Robert C. Mayes, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you