BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Ricky L. Burchett, 65, Louisville, carry handgun without license, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Donald Lee Tindle III, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Timothy William Gould, 40, New Albany, court order return
Rachel Adele Tanner, 35 Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Dion Robinson, 31, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement
Michael Ray Jenkins, 48, Clarksville, intimidation
RELEASED
Donna Lynn Dematos, 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Penny S. Dvorak, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joseph L. Loftis, 29, Danville, VA, theft (auto), hold for Danville, VA
Geoffrey A. Morris, 50, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine
Alicia M. Rodriguez, 20, Daytona Beach, FL., possession of marijuana, false informing, warrant (failure to appear)
Abraham A. Stucky, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe
Kevin D. Harris, 40, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Chelsea M. Davey, 28, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Robert C. Mayes, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
