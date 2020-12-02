BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Johnathon Daniel Arnold, 21, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting with prior), theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), theft (motor vehicle), hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Adam Tinius, 32, no address listed, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Terrell Lamont Roberts, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Roscoe P. Thompson, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shante Bowie, 28, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)
Sharon Emery, 24, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting with prior), theft (motor vehicle)
Jocelyn Olivia Louise Brown, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting), theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), theft (motor vehicle)
Michael Currie, 29, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)
Nicholas Lamar Camahan, 30, Grayson, KY, domestic battery
Tavon Jamal Hyman, 30, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Jessica Leigh Robinson, 25, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jerome J. Sheckles, 33, warrant (failure to appear)
Barbara A. Ferrell, 34, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hold for Frankfort, KY
Mattthew I. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (court order), warrant (failure to appear)
Brian K. Basham, 33, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Delichia J. Roberts, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Larina M. Tavis, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Barry H. Spriggs, 28, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)
Lisa A. Smith, 31, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Marissa D. Dodson, 25, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
