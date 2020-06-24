BOOKED-IN
Brian O’Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clyde H. Trew, 56, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Gregory S. Churchill, 36, Louisville, hold for US Marshall
Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, public intoxication
James Edward Maas, 42, Underwood, domestic battery, strangulation
William N. Nifong Jr., 51, Henryville, intimidation with a weapon
Amanda Lorraine Bayer, 28, New Washington, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy T. Murphy, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephanie N.Stepro, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael J.Thompson, 38, Georgetown, residential entry, resisting law enforcement
David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, criminal trespass
Whitney N. Madley, 31, Underwood, warrant, (failure to appear), possession of a controlled substance
Richard L. Deville Jr., 30, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.