BOOKED-IN

Brian O’Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clyde H. Trew, 56, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Gregory S. Churchill, 36, Louisville, hold for US Marshall

Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, public intoxication

James Edward Maas, 42, Underwood, domestic battery, strangulation

William N. Nifong Jr., 51, Henryville, intimidation with a weapon

Amanda Lorraine Bayer, 28, New Washington, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Jeremy T. Murphy, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephanie N.Stepro, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael J.Thompson, 38, Georgetown, residential entry, resisting law enforcement

David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, criminal trespass

Whitney N. Madley, 31, Underwood, warrant, (failure to appear), possession of a controlled substance

Richard L. Deville Jr., 30, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

