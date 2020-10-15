CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christian Wayne Williams, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lee Andrew Lipford, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Lacee D. Pearson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Antonio Hampton, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth J. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Demetrius Antonio LaRue, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Matthew Joseph Lantz, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Dakota Hendrick, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dkota Lynn Dachtler, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Joseph Snelling, 43, Clarksville, court order return
Brian Louis Mailback, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting with prior), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeremy Leroy Pitman, 37, New Albany, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Robert Abner Jr., 54, Vallonia, court order return, hold for other agency (felony)
Daniel Aaron Coomer, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Nicole Allender, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Nina Cherise Grasser, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Russell W. Miller, 34, New Albany, warrant
Paul G. Kulp, 61, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance
Robert L. Snyder, 40, Rushville, warrant
Corey W. Hoffmeister, 28, Clarksville, warrant
John F. Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ronald D. Sexton, 62, no address listed, warrant
Dwayne M. Lyninger, 37, New Albany, warrant
Erica L. Ward, 41, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, disorderly conduct, escape, battery against a public safety official
Jessica D. Durbin, 25, New Albany, warrant
Dustin L. Meyer, 23, New Albany, robbery, intimidation
RELEASED
None
