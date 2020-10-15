CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christian Wayne Williams, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lee Andrew Lipford, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Lacee D. Pearson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Antonio Hampton, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth J. Williams, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Demetrius Antonio LaRue, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Matthew Joseph Lantz, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Dakota Hendrick, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dkota Lynn Dachtler, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Joseph Snelling, 43, Clarksville, court order return

Brian Louis Mailback, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting with prior), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeremy Leroy Pitman, 37, New Albany, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Robert Abner Jr., 54, Vallonia, court order return, hold for other agency (felony)

Daniel Aaron Coomer, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Nicole Allender, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Nina Cherise Grasser, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Russell W. Miller, 34, New Albany, warrant

Paul G. Kulp, 61, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance

Robert L. Snyder, 40, Rushville, warrant

Corey W. Hoffmeister, 28, Clarksville, warrant

John F. Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ronald D. Sexton, 62, no address listed, warrant

Dwayne M. Lyninger, 37, New Albany, warrant

Erica L. Ward, 41, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, disorderly conduct, escape, battery against a public safety official

Jessica D. Durbin, 25, New Albany, warrant

Dustin L. Meyer, 23, New Albany, robbery, intimidation

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you