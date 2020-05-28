CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kadie Elaine Spencer, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Juan Carlos Nonato, 42, Austin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin Paul Furnish, 36, Madison, court order return

Alvin F. Densley, 46, Clarksville, failure to register as a sex offender

Richard R. Franklin, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Craig LaMonte Davey, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

NONE

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mark W. Smith, 47, Charlestown, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended with prior, hold for Clark County and Scott County

Phillip P. Boggs, 37, Charlestown, warrant, hold for Miami Correctional Facility

Thomas A. Walker, 31, New Albany, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness, intimidation, possession of a stolen firearm

Lisa S. Hardin, 37, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft (prior)

Ashley N. Dunn, 31, North Vernon, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ryen E. Turner, 26, Memphis, warrant

RELEASED

Clayton T.B. Thurman, 20, New Albany, warrant

