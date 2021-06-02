BOOKED-IN
Breanna Marie Berry, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jack Wayne Logsdon Jr., 44, LaGrange, KY, court order return
John Rashad Billups, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeffrey Kramer, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justin Rudolph Sr., 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Wayne Ervin, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kerry Kimbrough, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jerry Lewis, 56, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft (firearm), marijuana growing, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia
Michael Wayne Kerns Jr., 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Louie Allen Lawson, 41, Corydon, warrant (felony),
Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Shawn Michael Patterson, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Luke Jose Shanahan, 43, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 21, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), theft of motor vehicle, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft of firearm
Pierre D. Ford, 38, Charlestown, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
BOOKED-IN
Cornelio Moran, 38, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine
Michael A. Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Theodore L. Arnold, 48, New Albany, warrant
Adrian J. Wood, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shawn M. Patterson, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
John D. Martens, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher E. Fry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant
Rachel C. Bond, 21, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of heroin, possession of a handgun without a license
Anthony S. Loman, 33, Frankfort, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Sally J. Hughes, 42, New Albany, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated
Leonardo Valle Perez, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
None
