BOOKED-IN

Breanna Marie Berry, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jack Wayne Logsdon Jr., 44, LaGrange, KY, court order return

John Rashad Billups, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeffrey Kramer, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Justin Rudolph Sr., 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Wayne Ervin, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kerry Kimbrough, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jerry Lewis, 56, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft (firearm), marijuana growing, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia

Michael Wayne Kerns Jr., 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Louie Allen Lawson, 41, Corydon, warrant (felony),

Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Shawn Michael Patterson, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Luke Jose Shanahan, 43, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 21, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), theft of motor vehicle, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, theft of firearm

Pierre D. Ford, 38, Charlestown, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

BOOKED-IN

Cornelio Moran, 38, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine

Michael A. Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Theodore L. Arnold, 48, New Albany, warrant

Adrian J. Wood, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shawn M. Patterson, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

John D. Martens, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher E. Fry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant

Rachel C. Bond, 21, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of heroin, possession of a handgun without a license

Anthony S. Loman, 33, Frankfort, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Sally J. Hughes, 42, New Albany, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated

Leonardo Valle Perez, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

None

