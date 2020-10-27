CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
(Friday, Oct. 23)
Brittany Marie Byrd, 31, Henryville, theft (shoplifting)
Steven K. Ashley, 32, Henryville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)
Devin Scott Berry, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Edward Bowman, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Bennie Earl Moberly, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Russell Brandon Scholl, 37, Corydon, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer
Adam Christopher Kime, 33, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
David Scott Lavigne, 52, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct
Cody Wayne Cahill, 30, Louisville, possession of syringe
Brendon M. King, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Savannah Alexais Renae McElroy, 21, Clarksville, battery with moderate bodily injury to other person
Ryan Christopher Herchenrader, 22, Clarksville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), intimidation (fear of prior lawful act)
Garry Schork, 63, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Kenneth C. Money Jr., 59, Clarksville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Lonnie Hawkins, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Nelson Chester Wolf, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
(Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25)
Amy J. Link, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Reginald Kevinshaq Browder, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alexander E. Skaggs, 30, Muldraugh, KY, warrant (felony)
Frank Townsend, 37, New Albany, theft
Stephen Ray Enlow, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia
Brenden Marnae White, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Abigayle Rose Lewellen, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Larry Jamarillo, 33, no address listed, parole violation
Kelsey Elizabeth Hale, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sean Michael Sanders, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Joshua Stephen Hasting, 28, Palmyra, court order return
Bo Eric Snawder, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles Robert Furr, 46, Danville, VA, warrant (felony)
Joseph Spencer, 27, Scottsburg, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, intimidation
Mawadd Ibrahim, 18, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer
Gary Donald Hall, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Trentin Oshey Lowe, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Rhoda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Tiffany Chapman, 35, Borden, warrant (felony)
Michee A. Boni, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Travis W. Hall, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, refusal to identify, disorderly conduct
Lanika A. Davey, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Kourtney Bottoms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, embezzlement, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
RELEASED
Brian Lee Crum, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Adia Fidelis Wells, 19, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), illegal possession of alcohol
Wyatt Eric Thompson, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
(Monday, Oct. 26)
Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Memphis, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Thomas Martin, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Andrew Edward Carney, 44, Glendale, CA, warrant (felony)
Tavon Jamal Hyman, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Cameron D. Coleman, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, domestic battery with previous conviction, strangulation
Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nathaniel Isaiah Hathaway, 20, Jeffersonville, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with weapon, criminal mischief
Jenna Ann Lamb, 33, Charlestown, domestic battery
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
(Thursday, Oct. 22)
Reggie D. McShane, 34, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine
Harvey Gibson, 30, Corydon, habitual traffic violator, hold for Harrison County
William M. Lee, 27, New Albany, domestic battery
Desiree N. March, 36, Huntingburg, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Kyla M. Thom, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gary A. Jones, 44, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer C. Trauth, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a permit
RELEASED
NONE
BOOKED-IN
(Friday, Oct. 23)
Tijioya L. Maddox, 33, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Kevin Page, 38, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Abraham A. Stucky, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Catalina Morales Carrillo, 47, Jeffersonville, operating without ever obtaining a license
Jamie A. Green, 25, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement,
RELEASED
Merceda D. Atwell, 26, Mackville, KY, warrant
BOOKED-IN
Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25)
Monterrio R. Smith, 28, New Salisbury,warrant (violation of parole)
Jereme D. Koch, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Levi D. Creedon, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Wayne M. Warrant, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeffrey J. Drapeau, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacqulin D. Streigel, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Paula M. Caudill, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of community corrections day reporting)
Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, public intoxication, intimidation
Erica L. Hall, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Joshua M. Platt, 39, Louisville, warrant, possession of a narcotic drug
Henok D. Jones, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers
Christina J. Belviy, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior, possession of paraphernalia
Jaquen J. McCallum, 38, New Albany, invasion of privacy
James J. Robinson, 58, Georgetown, warrant
Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
Acquel l. Bryant, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manner that endangers
RELEASED
Dustin A. Pierce, 37, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Scott Haller, 57, Leavenworth, driving while intoxicated
Jesse A. Burress, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Michael P. McKittrick, 52, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jose Cruz Chevez, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Victoria I. Risley, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
(Monday, Oct. 26)
Willette Antionette Darna Lewis, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephen Allen Hunt, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael Darnell Wathal, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Elliot Edward Shelton, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason Arron Proctor, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
NONE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.