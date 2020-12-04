BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Jesse T. Sexton, 30, Sellersburg. warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Misty M. Lewellen, 40, Charlestown, court order return

Matthew Wisdom Wallen, 37, Sellersburg, battery

Brandon L. Murphy, 28, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), theft (motor vehicle), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jackie L. Martin, 44, Charlestown, sex offender registration violation, failure to possess ID

Danny R Cissell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sarah Katherine Lee, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cody Wayne McRae, 30, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Jesse Levi Malott 34, Laconia, warrant (felony)

Thomas W. Heatherly, 48, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Marsha Ann Gunter, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Travis Waterbury, 35, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Nicholas A. Payton, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Justin B. Stumler, 39, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic, dealing in methamphetamine, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe

Annette Sims, 53, South Bend, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Skeens, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Chelsea M. Davey, 28, no address listed, auto theft

Rachel L. Thomas, 28, no address listed, residential entry, battery

William E. Johnson, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic

Phillip Alexander Bell, 31, New Albany, domestic battery

Chester Lewis Townsend, 47, no address listed, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Savannah Shavonne Young, 20, Louisville, operating without ever receiving license

