BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Jesse T. Sexton, 30, Sellersburg. warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Misty M. Lewellen, 40, Charlestown, court order return
Matthew Wisdom Wallen, 37, Sellersburg, battery
Brandon L. Murphy, 28, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), theft (motor vehicle), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jackie L. Martin, 44, Charlestown, sex offender registration violation, failure to possess ID
Danny R Cissell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sarah Katherine Lee, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cody Wayne McRae, 30, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Jesse Levi Malott 34, Laconia, warrant (felony)
Thomas W. Heatherly, 48, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Marsha Ann Gunter, 52, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Travis Waterbury, 35, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Nicholas A. Payton, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Justin B. Stumler, 39, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic, dealing in methamphetamine, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe
Annette Sims, 53, South Bend, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Skeens, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Chelsea M. Davey, 28, no address listed, auto theft
Rachel L. Thomas, 28, no address listed, residential entry, battery
William E. Johnson, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic
Phillip Alexander Bell, 31, New Albany, domestic battery
Chester Lewis Townsend, 47, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Savannah Shavonne Young, 20, Louisville, operating without ever receiving license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.