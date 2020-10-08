CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 28, Borden, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Daniel Blaine Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license
Bruce Wayne Holt Jr., Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief
Mark Anthony Fortwengler, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dylan S. Mingus, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Edward Foster, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katherine L. Jeffries, 44, Otisco, court order return
Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Allen Gribbins, 36, Bedford, KY, theft
Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Levi Thomas Ellis, 35, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false reporting
John Franklin Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false reporting
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnie W. Adamson, 48, New Albany, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated
Danielle J. Grant, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Brandon R. Kern, 35, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics with prior dealing, possession of methamphetamine with prior dealing, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug
Rachel R. Harbeson, 32, Elizabeth, warrant
RELEASED
Scotty R. Prior, 38, Elizabeth, warrant
