CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 28, Borden, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Daniel Blaine Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license

Bruce Wayne Holt Jr., Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief

Mark Anthony Fortwengler, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dylan S. Mingus, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Edward Foster, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katherine L. Jeffries, 44, Otisco, court order return

Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven Allen Gribbins, 36, Bedford, KY, theft

Matthew J. Kimble, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Levi Thomas Ellis, 35, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false reporting

John Franklin Waldrews, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false reporting

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnie W. Adamson, 48, New Albany, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated

Danielle J. Grant, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Brandon R. Kern, 35, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics with prior dealing, possession of methamphetamine with prior dealing, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug

Rachel R. Harbeson, 32, Elizabeth, warrant

RELEASED

Scotty R. Prior, 38, Elizabeth, warrant

