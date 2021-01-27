CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Timothy Allan Sims, 53, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 32, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Luke Evans Divine, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery by body waste, intimidation, carry handgun without license
Teresa Ann Wallace, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Juston Robert Johnson, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Todd Sweeney, 51, Louisville
Haley Marie Jenkins, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael C. Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)
Markedrick Delmar Wilson, 33, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)
Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary E. Green, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cameron Wesley Walton, 20, Clarksville, domestic battery
Jacquelin N. Curtsinger, 32, Jeffersonville, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Genevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mark Forrest Bell, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license
Wade C. Barrett, 43, Cloverdale, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Low, 36, Greenfield, driving while intoxicated
Pamela L. Bruner, 74, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
Billy Ray Watson, 56, Clarksville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christine E. Timmonds, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, warrant
Scott R. Robinson, 46, New Albany, warrant
Christopher N. Carmon, 34, Louisville, theft
Brittany N. Zweydoff, 29, Mount Washington, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Corentia L. Cousins, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
Melvin E. Cooley, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Melvin A. Phillips, 19, Louisville, possession of a handgun without a license
Cordarian M. Jones, 22, Tell City, possession of marijuana
David C. Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.