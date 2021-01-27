CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Timothy Allan Sims, 53, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 32, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Luke Evans Divine, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery by body waste, intimidation, carry handgun without license

Teresa Ann Wallace, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Juston Robert Johnson, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Todd Sweeney, 51, Louisville

Haley Marie Jenkins, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael C. Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)

Markedrick Delmar Wilson, 33, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)

Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mary E. Green, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cameron Wesley Walton, 20, Clarksville, domestic battery

Jacquelin N. Curtsinger, 32, Jeffersonville, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Genevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mark Forrest Bell, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license

Wade C. Barrett, 43, Cloverdale, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles Low, 36, Greenfield, driving while intoxicated

Pamela L. Bruner, 74, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving

Billy Ray Watson, 56, Clarksville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christine E. Timmonds, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, warrant

Scott R. Robinson, 46, New Albany, warrant

Christopher N. Carmon, 34, Louisville, theft

Brittany N. Zweydoff, 29, Mount Washington, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Corentia L. Cousins, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

Melvin E. Cooley, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Melvin A. Phillips, 19, Louisville, possession of a handgun without a license

Cordarian M. Jones, 22, Tell City, possession of marijuana

David C. Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended

