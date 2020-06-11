CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dana Nicole Redmond, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Molly Sue Woodall, 32, New Middletown, warrant (felony)
Michael Lomning McPheeters, 26, San Antonio, TX, court order return
Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon
Ronald D. Sappenfield, 65, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
Sarah Elizabeth Lye-Lee, 23, Goshen, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Clifton L. Norton, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Maurice Ramone Whitten, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jaymz Nicholas Jaggers, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adam M. Schlise, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Thomas A. Waker, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Danielle M. Hoffmeister, 31, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Whitney M. Madley, 31, Underwood, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Warrick County
Wesley D. Stockton, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley S. Leezer, 23, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy E. Mitchell, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Cody A. Brackett, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Arthur E. Smiley, 69, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Donovan A. Thomas, 26, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Jereme D. Koch, 35, Scottsburg, theft, criminal trespass, hold for Clark County
Dani A. Longest, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.