CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dana Nicole Redmond, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Molly Sue Woodall, 32, New Middletown, warrant (felony)

Michael Lomning McPheeters, 26, San Antonio, TX, court order return

Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon

Ronald D. Sappenfield, 65, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving

Sarah Elizabeth Lye-Lee, 23, Goshen, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Clifton L. Norton, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Maurice Ramone Whitten, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jaymz Nicholas Jaggers, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Adam M. Schlise, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas A. Waker, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Danielle M. Hoffmeister, 31, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Whitney M. Madley, 31, Underwood, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Warrick County

Wesley D. Stockton, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley S. Leezer, 23, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Timothy E. Mitchell, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Cody A. Brackett, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Arthur E. Smiley, 69, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Donovan A. Thomas, 26, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Jereme D. Koch, 35, Scottsburg, theft, criminal trespass, hold for Clark County

Dani A. Longest, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

