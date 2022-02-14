CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brian Pusey, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Ryan Densford, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cassidy Lane Miller, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Wayne Sullivan, 34, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)
Shawn C. Donathan, 30, Capton, KY, warrant (felony)
Raymone Hayden, 25, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Whittany Nicole Edwards, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Brett Walker, 31, Jeffersonville, robbery (armed with weapon), theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (using vehicle), criminal recklessness, warrant (felony)
Christopher James Burch, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Brittany Ann Reynolds, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christina B. Elam, 35, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe
Robert William Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), identity deception, false informing, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Deymond K. Smith, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aldwin Shade, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nathan Daniel Densford, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Manning, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jereme Dale Koch, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), hold for other agency), warrant (felony)
Samuel Witten, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Akeen E. Thornton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Isaiah M. Young, 25, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
RELEASED
Christian Elijan Puckett, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal mischief
Thomas Edward Soble, 40, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
David R. Bohannon, 35, Butlerville, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey Wayne Johnson II, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Genaro J. Argueta Sanchez, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Ryan K. Gibson, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jacob A. Barber, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Ernest Ray Burnett, 64, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Charlie Cox III, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Charles L. Hunt, 64, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alayeeia T. Bonner, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody T. Haynes, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Mya L. Butcher, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kathryne S. Tillett, 24, New Albany, warrant
Gavin D. Williams, 18, New Albany, criminal mischief, intimidation
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, false reporting
Phillip M. Rommel, 45, Lanesville, warrant
Keith W. Caulk, 46, Clarksville, warrant
Octavius L. Long, 44, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian L. Voltz, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Whitman, 44, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, operating while suspended (prior)
Christopher K. Ashley, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua C. Shofner, 38, Ekron, KY, theft, possession of controlled substance
RELEASED
Jai L. Collins, 35, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon J. Linderman, 32, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
