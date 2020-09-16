CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tristan Riley Curtiss, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Todd Rozelle, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer R. Smothers, 35, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Stephan D. Ray, 28, Palmyra, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Robert Alexander Miles, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy W. Summers, 41, Elizabethtown, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Alexandra Renee Hoffman, 28, Louisville, public intoxication by drugs

Jeffrey Scott Baxter, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, theft motor vehicle (prior)

Justin Lee Reid, 32, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Morgan Leah Ramsey, 29, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James R. Jordan, 32, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Benjamin S. Atkins, 32, New Albany, warrant

Daryl A. Townsend, 35, New Albany, warrant

Cynthia D. Higgins, 37, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Robert L. Coomer, 32, New Albany, violation of parole

Kasi M. Ballew, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant

Shawn A. Webb, 37, warrant

Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, criminal trespass

Harold W. Jones, 60, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

Brandon D. Rouse, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of marijuana)

RELEASED

None

