CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tristan Riley Curtiss, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Todd Rozelle, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer R. Smothers, 35, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Stephan D. Ray, 28, Palmyra, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Robert Alexander Miles, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy W. Summers, 41, Elizabethtown, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Alexandra Renee Hoffman, 28, Louisville, public intoxication by drugs
Jeffrey Scott Baxter, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, theft motor vehicle (prior)
Justin Lee Reid, 32, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Morgan Leah Ramsey, 29, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James R. Jordan, 32, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Benjamin S. Atkins, 32, New Albany, warrant
Daryl A. Townsend, 35, New Albany, warrant
Cynthia D. Higgins, 37, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Robert L. Coomer, 32, New Albany, violation of parole
Kasi M. Ballew, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant
Shawn A. Webb, 37, warrant
Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, criminal trespass
Harold W. Jones, 60, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass
Brandon D. Rouse, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of marijuana)
RELEASED
None
