CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, Louisville, burglary, disorderly conduct
Antonyo Lavell Gaddie, 21, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Melissa Ann McDaniel, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Veda Lynn Combs, 53, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
Brianna Taylor Hall, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), driving while intoxicated, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Elizah James Moore, 19, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, carry handgun without license
RELEASED
Trenton Lee Patterson, 19, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Roy L. Bowman, 33, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Courtney A. Besecker, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Miguel J. Ardrade, 22, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephon M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody T. Hayes, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
John F. Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond E. Gresham, 43, New Albany, possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Duane A. Crawford, 30, New Albany, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Joseph O. Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Stephen A. Foley, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.