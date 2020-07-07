CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, Louisville, burglary, disorderly conduct

Antonyo Lavell Gaddie, 21, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Melissa Ann McDaniel, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Veda Lynn Combs, 53, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

Brianna Taylor Hall, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), driving while intoxicated, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Elizah James Moore, 19, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, carry handgun without license

RELEASED

Trenton Lee Patterson, 19, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Roy L. Bowman, 33, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Courtney A. Besecker, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Miguel J. Ardrade, 22, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephon M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody T. Hayes, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

John F. Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond E. Gresham, 43, New Albany, possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Duane A. Crawford, 30, New Albany, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Joseph O. Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Stephen A. Foley, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Recommended for you