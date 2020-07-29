CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kristen Nichole Hunt, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony

Everett Ray Payton, 39, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Shaleia Shavette Whiteman, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated

James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Edward Sprinkle, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Edward Bobo, 48, New Albany, battery

Vanus Lee Herrington III, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Grenisa C. Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed

Todd F. Russell, 43, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operate/permit, operate vehicle without financial responsibility

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jonah M. Hammonds, 34, New Albany, intimidation

Robert A. Davis, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cory N. Grant, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany G. Cunningham, 33, Mauckport, warrant (failure to appear)

Elizabeth R. Smith, 37, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, trespass, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald L. Tolbert, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction

RELEASED

Kamron A. Swank, 30, Mitchell, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction

