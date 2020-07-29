CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kristen Nichole Hunt, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony
Everett Ray Payton, 39, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Shaleia Shavette Whiteman, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated
James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Edward Sprinkle, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Edward Bobo, 48, New Albany, battery
Vanus Lee Herrington III, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Grenisa C. Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed
Todd F. Russell, 43, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operate/permit, operate vehicle without financial responsibility
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jonah M. Hammonds, 34, New Albany, intimidation
Robert A. Davis, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cory N. Grant, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany G. Cunningham, 33, Mauckport, warrant (failure to appear)
Elizabeth R. Smith, 37, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, trespass, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald L. Tolbert, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction
RELEASED
Kamron A. Swank, 30, Mitchell, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction
