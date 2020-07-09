BOOKED-IN

Jeremy Lee Middleton, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)

James A. Perkins, 41, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Takara S. Love, 31, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle

Carey L. Walker, 42, Louisville, hold for other agency, (felony)

Charles C. Roberts, 33, Henryville, habitual traffic violator

Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Raul Lopez, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Justin L. O’Neal, 29, New Albany, warrant

George E. Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Sebastian R. Billman, 26, Putnamville Correctional Facility (court order transfer, hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility)

RELEASED

None

