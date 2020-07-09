BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Lee Middleton, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)
James A. Perkins, 41, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Takara S. Love, 31, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle
Carey L. Walker, 42, Louisville, hold for other agency, (felony)
Charles C. Roberts, 33, Henryville, habitual traffic violator
Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Raul Lopez, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Justin L. O’Neal, 29, New Albany, warrant
George E. Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Sebastian R. Billman, 26, Putnamville Correctional Facility (court order transfer, hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility)
RELEASED
None
