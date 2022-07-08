BOOKED-IN

Ruthann E. Iberl, 49, New Albany, refusal to identify

Ryan M. Terrell, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William H. Powell, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Jarrod T. Self, 31, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Heather Lynn Duncan, 45, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Anja Lamara Taylor, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zoe K. Clark, 25, no address listed, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael D. Lewellen, 43, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

William Cody Lozier, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ariel Quintana Albarran, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Ruben De Leon, 21, Battlecreek, MI, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Jacqueline Lacey Oliver, Jeffersonville, false identity statement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jonesha Desiare Teachey, 27, Pachuta, MS, hold for other agency (felony)

