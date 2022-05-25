BOOKED-IN

Christopher Scott Ferguson, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Layla Kallembach Siphers, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of paraphernalia

Craig A. Ford, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Joseph Halak, 35, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)

Vell I. Hughey, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Samantha Jackson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shane Kidd, 37, Jackson, Ky. warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 21, Henryville, (charge not listed)

James R. Jenkins, 54, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Frank Nelson Childress, 21, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), refusal to identify

Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, KY., warrant (felony)

Jessica l. Henson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jesus A. Solis Espinoza, 36, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Thomas Warren Baldwin Jr., 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Alex Jervis, 28, Terre Haute, hold for other agency (felony)

Melody Dawn Martinez, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Hannah May Goforth, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Mark E. Taylor, 42, New Albany, warrant

Brandon D. Worley, 29, New Albany, warrant (hold for Clark County)

Theresa L. Hughes, 35, Williams, IN, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, hold for Lawrence County

Christal W. Keith, 58, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, warrant

Christopher K. Hiser, 25, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

