CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Lynn Mann, 42, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), intimidation to police officer, criminal mischief
Tre'Sean Michael Vincent, 27, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, theft (from building)
Randall Glen Evans, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Derius Isabelle Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert Douglas Upton, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
Lendell T. Harris, 19, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Shawn Madden, 41, Muncie, warrant (felony)
Brian Anthony Kenney, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
An'Quavin Darrell Everette, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Sophia Christen Warrick, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacqueline Jones, 36, Milton, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Troy Edward Stumler, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Justin D. Thomas, 43, Sellersburg, driving while suspended (prior conviction), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy Edward Stumler, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Rochelle E. Wynn, 51, New Albany, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Dewayne Edward Bowman Jr., 42, New Albany, warrant
Justin Daniel Thomas, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
